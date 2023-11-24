News you can trust since 1854
Result of Newbiggin-by-the-Sea Neighbourhood Plan referendum confirmed

A new neighbourhood plan has been approved by Newbiggin-by-the-Sea residents in a referendum.
By Craig Buchan
Published 24th Nov 2023, 17:03 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 17:03 GMT
72% of voters backed the plan in a vote held on November 23. 603 residents voted, a turnout of 14%.

The plan was developed after a number of community consultations and allows for new homes to be built in the town.

The document, created by Newbiggin by the Sea Town Council, will inform future decisions on planning applications for land in the town until 2036.

The local referendum took place on Thursday, November 23. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Town councillor Alison Sutherland, Mayor of Newbiggin, said: “I would like to thank all residents who participated in the vote, as well as those who contributed to the development of the Neighbourhood Plan through the many consultation exercises held over the years.

“This is a positive step for Newbiggin-by-the-Sea. Residents now have more of a say over future developments in our parish and we can now work to build a successful, thriving and sustainable Newbiggin.”

