A new neighbourhood plan has been approved by Newbiggin-by-the-Sea residents in a referendum.

72% of voters backed the plan in a vote held on November 23. 603 residents voted, a turnout of 14%.

The plan was developed after a number of community consultations and allows for new homes to be built in the town.

The document, created by Newbiggin by the Sea Town Council, will inform future decisions on planning applications for land in the town until 2036.

Town councillor Alison Sutherland, Mayor of Newbiggin, said: “I would like to thank all residents who participated in the vote, as well as those who contributed to the development of the Neighbourhood Plan through the many consultation exercises held over the years.