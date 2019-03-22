Residents warned of scam over council tax

Residents are being warned to to be on their guard following another spate of council tax phone scams.

The Trading Standards team at Northumberland County Council has received a number of complaints about phone calls and text messages where the caller claims that the resident can have their council tax band reassessed on payment of £150. They claim to be acting on behalf of the county council but they are not.

Coun John Riddle, cabinet member for planning, housing and resilience, said: “It’s sad that there are people out there who devote so much time and effort to ripping off other people.

“The council would never contact a resident in this manner to issue a refund and we certainly wouldn’t charge £150 to provide advice on an issue like this. ”

Philip Soderquest, head of housing and public protection, said: “We would urge residents to be vigilant. Unfortunately scammers can be very persuasive and can con people into believing that they are legitimate, so always remember to be on your guard and always take time to think and if necessary take advice from a family member or friend before passing on your details to a third party.

“Where possible, especially if they claim to represent the council or another public body, ask for their details and check them out with the organisation before passing on any details.