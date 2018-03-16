Residents’ meeting to discuss parking problems at station

A rearranged residents’ meeting to discuss parking at Alnmouth Station will take place next week.

The team working on a Neighbourhood Development Plan for the parish of Lesbury are keen to look at the issue.

The heavy snow during the Beast from the East prevented the group from holding the discussion on February 28, so the rearranged session will now take place on Wednesday at 7pm in Lesbury Village Hall.

A spokeswoman for the group said: “Several local residents will present their suggestions for improving parking in and around the station and we will hear from a representative of the Aln Valley Railway about their plans for parking facilities at Alnmouth Station.

“The information gathered at the meeting will feature in our Neighbourhood Development Plan as part of the consultation process.

“Residents’ views will be collated and sent to Northumberland County Council as part of a wider consultation they are undertaking into transport in north Northumberland.

“Refreshments will be provided. We look forward to seeing you there.”

Parking problems in and around the station have been a topic of much discussion over the years.