Residents have their say on future of Alnwick

Hundreds of residents have had their say about how Alnwick develops over the coming years.

A community engagement event on delivering the Neighbourhood Plan for Alnwick was organised by the Alnwick Forum, a partnership between Northumberland County Council and Alnwick Town Council.

Among the projects up for discussion were the future of the former Duchess’s High School on Howling Lane and the Lindisfarne site.

Staff from the county council’s highways team also sought views on Narrowgate highway improvements, while visitors were updated on the plans for the Playhouse.

Forum members and Alnwick County Councillors Gordon Castle and Robbie Moore said: “It was fantastic to see so many people attending the event. No doubt the hard work starts now but it is great to see the ball has started to roll.”

Coun Richard Wearmouth, cabinet member for economic development with the county council, said: “The turn-out shows how passionate local people are about their town and we look forward to taking all their views into account as the Forum progresses.”

Mayor of Alnwick, Coun Alan Symmonds, said: “The engagement event focused on some really important sites in the town and I am looking forward to hearing the views of our residents.”

There is still time to have your say on developments. The survey closes on Friday, December 7.

To see the display boards and take part in the questionnaires, go to the following links: Boards, https://bit.ly/2qUnvOK; Surveys, https://form.northumberland.gov.uk/form/auto/have_your_say https://form.northumberland.gov.uk/form/auto/alnwick_questionnaire



