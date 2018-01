Hauxley Nature Reserve is open, despite ongoing roadworks nearby.

Roadworks will continue until tomorrow at Hauxley Lane, through High Hauxley, but visitors should still be able to use this road today and tomorrow.

There are also roadworks on the Amble Links road, which is closed to traffic from 9am to 5pm today and tomorrow.

Visitors should still be able to access the Reserve via Hauxley Lane at this time.