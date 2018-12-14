Rescued dogs star in new charity calendar

Rescue dogs are the stars of a new charity calendar.

It features 12 dogs that have been rescued by Northumberland County Council’s animal welfare team and partner charities.

The printing of the calendar has been funded by the fines collected for dog fouling offences in Northumberland and all the proceeds will go to four local animal charities: SHAK, Alexa’s Animals, B.A.R.K and The Dog’s Trust.

Each dog has it back story printed alongside its photograph.

One of the rescued dogs is Jess, who was reported living on the railway tracks during the winter months, only coming out at night when quiet to forage for food. An animal welfare officer and a team of volunteers found her in a terrible condition and very underweight.

Since then she has received loving care and has been found a new home where she now lives a full and healthy life.

Another chosen dog was Kas, who was left living on the streets while her owners were on holiday. She has been re-homed with a loving owner.

Stephen Wylie, from SHAK, said: “We’ve had another successful year working alongside the council’s animal welfare team. Together we have helped dogs to be reunited with their owners, receive medical attention when needed and if necessary find new homes.

“We rescue large breeds of dogs that are either mistreated, neglected or unwanted in our community, and for many we are their last chance.

“We desperately need funds to keep our animals in homes until we find the right person to give them the second chance they deserve and the proceeds we will receive from the sale of this calendar are greatly appreciated.”

The calendars are available for a minimum donation of £3.99 from council information centres, through the council website or by contacting the animal welfare team on 0345 6006400.