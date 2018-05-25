Rescued dog Harley making real progress

The next part of our weekly series dedicated to Alnwick-based dog sanctuary, SHAK.

Tucking into some treats, enjoying human company and not cowering from passing traffic – it might not seem a big deal for most dogs, but for rescued Harley, it’s a major step in the right direction.

Just a month ago, this poorly pooch arrived through the doors of SHAK in a horrific physical and mental state.

This stricken Dogue de Bordeaux, which was facing the prospect of euthanasia before SHAK stepped in to help, was underweight and had claws so long, he sometimes tripped over them.

But perhaps even more alarming was that Harley soiled himself in fear when being put on a lead and was petrified of traffic.

A long road to recovery lay ahead, but step by step, Harley is improving. And heartwarming footage captured at the weekend showed just how much progress Harley has made – this much-transformed dog now enjoying his walkies and not phased by a passing vehicle. There’s some meat on his bones too!

SHAK founder Stephen Wylie said: “Harley was terrified when he arrived – fear aggressive and petrified by transport, his mental state wasn’t very good.

“But on Saturday, I captured a couple of very special moments on a walk with Amy, showing how far he has come.”