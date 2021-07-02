Rescue teams called to help broken down boat off Northumberland coast
Coastguard and RNLI teams were alerted to broken down boat off the Northumberland coast – to find it was already safe back at shore.
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 8:29 am
The Amble teams were asked to attend the incident just before 7pm yesterday, Thursday, July 1, with the report stating two people were on the broken down vessel.
A spokesperson for the Coastguard said: “The team made their way to the incident location to find the vessel ashore safe.
"Please remember if you are going to sea to have the correct safety equipment on board.”
They also issued a reminder that in any coastal emergency, people should call 999 and ask for the service.