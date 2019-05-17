Rescue launched after yacht runs aground

A rescue operation was launched last night after a yacht ran aground off Low Hauxley.

Humber Coastguard received a Mayday call from a yacht with two people on board, just before 9.30pm.

The vessel had run aground and was being driven onto rocks, putting those on board at risk.

Amble RNLI’s all-weather and inshore lifeboats – the Elizabeth and Leonard and the Mildred Holcroft – were both launched, along with Amble Coastguard Rescue team and the Coastguard helicopter from Humberside.

The lifeboats managed to attach a line to the yacht and towed it out of danger and into Amble.

Sam Stockdale, senior maritime operations officer for HM Coastguard, said: “The skipper of the yacht did exactly the right thing, as soon as they realised they were in danger, they called the Coastguard and requested assistance.

“This is a good example of carrying the correct safety equipment, including a VHF radio to call the Coastguard, ensuring you get swift assistance.”