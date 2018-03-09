Rescheduled events to hear views on future of hospital

North Northumberland residents are being reminded of a series of rescheduled events being held to gather people’s views on the possibility of a new integrated hospital development in Berwick.

NHS Northumberland Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) is working with partners at Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust and Northumberland County Council to consider the possibility of the new hospital being part of an integrated development including health, social-care and leisure services.

A listening exercise was launched in February with a series of informal drop-in sessions at community venues around Berwick to give members of the public the chance to call by for a short time to give their views about the potential development and about the different sites that are available.

Some of these sessions which had to be postponed due to the adverse weather have now been rescheduled.

Details of further sessions are will be published when they are confirmed.

The rescheduled drop-in sessions are as follows: Wednesday, March 14, 9am to 4pm, Berwick Market Place; Thursday, March 15, 10am to 12pm, Belford Market Place (outside the Blue Bell); 1pm to 3pm, Cheviot Centre, Wooler.

For more information, call Melody Price on 01670 335185 or email melody price@nhs.net

You can also give your views on the website – www.northumberlandccg.nhs.uk