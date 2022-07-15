Reports of paddle boarding children swept out to sea kick off busy day for Northumberland coastguard

Howick Coastguard Rescue Team was first alerted yesterday (Thursday, July 14) at 12.19pm to reports of two children on paddle boards being swept out to sea at Beadnell Bay.

Attending with the Seahouses Coastguard Rescue Team, on arrival it was found the pair had made it back to shore “safe and well” and the lifeboat was stood down.

However, it was shortly back in action when a call came in of a women with a potential hip injury on Bamburgh Beach at 12.55pm.

The Coastguard was called to three incidents in three hours.

Paramedics from the North East Ambulance Service were already providing treatment by the time coastguard teams assisted with a stretcher to help carry her off the beach.

The final alert of the day was received by crews at 3.11pm, after a boat suffered engine failure about a mile out to sea from Craster.

Howick Coastguard took up a vantage point to maintain “eyes on” the vessel, which rescuers noted had “all the correct safety equipment” on board, while the Craster lifeboat towed it into Craster harbour.

A statement posted on the Howick Coastguard Rescue Team said: “All three incidents demonstrated the great working relationship between HM Coastguard and the RNLI crews in our area.

"We train together on a regular basis and this training pays off.