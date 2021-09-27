Report of body boarder in trouble sparks extensive search on Northumberland coast

A Coastguard rescue helicopter. Picture: Seahouses RNLI

UK Coastguard received a call at 4.30pm on Saturday of a body boarder in difficulty in Beadnell Bay, possibly being carried out by the tide.

Seahouses inshore lifeboat, Amble all-weather lifeboat, Coastguard teams from Amble, Howick and Seahouses, and the Coastguard rescue helicopter from Prestwick joined the search.

After over three hours nothing was found, and there were no reports of anyone missing, so resources were stood down.