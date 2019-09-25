Repairs planned at Wooler public toilets
Repair works are to be carried out on the public toilets at Wooler bus station.
The news was revealed at a meeting of Wooler Parish Council and follows discussions with Northumberland County Council.
Chairman Mark Mather also revealed that the local authority has a priority list of public toilets needing investment and national funding may become available.
“I have asked for our name to be at the top if that happens,” said Coun Mather. “Hopefully there will be some funding to invest in our toilets.”
He also hoped to see a copy of the county council’s report to find out what investment the Wooler facilities need.
Last month, he said the toilets were looking grotty and expressed interest in the idea of a refurbishment project.
Members agreed to approach Wooler drop-in project to discuss the idea, perhaps coming up with a mural similar to that recently created in a Lowick bus shelter.