Repairs planned to make former Alnwick school building made famous by The Heist

The former school building on Bailiffgate was turned into a fictional police station during filming of The Heist.

Northumberland Estates is seeking planning consent to carry out works at the Grade II listed former Duchess’s Community High School building on Bailiffgate in Alnwick.

The building was most recently a fictional police station during this summer’s filming of the TV show, The Heist.

The works are required to address roof defects which have led to significant damage from prolonged water ingress.

‘The proposals seek to address all of the current defects associated with the roof and rainwater goods, in order to make the building wind and watertight and to prevent further damage,’ states a report with the application.

These works include the replacement of slates, tiles and dormer windows on a like-for-like basis.