Repair work starts on Bamburgh toilets

Repair and refurbishment works on public toilets in Bamburgh have started ahead of the main visitor season.

In October last year, the public toilets on Church Street had to close after the roof collapsed.

The design works, tendering and ordering are all now completed and the rebuild and refurbishment began on Tuesday.

The eight-week works programmed is scheduled to finish on April 26.

Coun Guy Renner-Thompson, Bamburgh ward member on Northumberland County Council, said “The initial repairs to the toilets were postponed while negotiations between a third party and Northumberland County Council were ongoing which would have seen a brand new toilet block built elsewhere in the village.

“Unfortunately, those talks came to nothing so it’s back to Plan A, repair and refurbishment of the existing block.

“In the meantime, I requested extra replacement porta-loos in the car park, which have now been installed.”