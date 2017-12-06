Reminder to limit spread of measles

Northumberland County Council is reminding parents of the importance of the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine.

There are currently large outbreaks of measles across some areas of Europe and with the Christmas holidays approaching and increasing travel, there is a risk of under-vaccinated people bringing measles back to the UK.

Measles is caused by a virus which can spread quickly through coughing and sneezing, person-to-person contact, or by touching a contaminated surface. The illness is highly infectious and can cause a rash and high fever. It can also cause serious health complications such as lung and brain infections, especially in babies under a year, teenagers and adults.

Elizabeth Morgan, interim public health director, said: “Fortunately, the MMR vaccine is a very effective way to prevent infection and stop measles from spreading to people who can’t have the vaccine. Whatever your age, if you think you or your children may not have received two doses of the MMR vaccine, or you are unsure, speak to your GP - it’s never too late to have the vaccine and measles can still be serious in adults.“

Coun Veronica Jones, cabinet member for adult care and public health, said: “We would encourage all parents to have their children vaccinated against measles. It is important that we raise awareness of health issues and the danger of measles, so parents can make an informed choice about the vaccine.”