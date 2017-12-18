Reminder to hand in your final jam jars

With the end of the year drawing ever closer, we are reminding everyone that we need to start collecting the final cash for this year’s Jam Jar Army campaign.

No matter how full your jar is or if you have some spare change lying around your home, business, school or community venue, please return it to us so the money can be added to the final total for the current beneficiaries.

In an unprecedented moment in Jam Jar Army history, the public vote in February 2016 ended up in a tie.

Alnwick’s Abbeyfield House and Northumbrian Hedgehog Rescue Trust decided to share the spoils and so we extended the campaign into this year to give them both a fair shot.

But now, it is time to wrap up this sixth campaign and collect the remaining jam jars. Return them to the Gazette office at 32 Bondgate Without, Alnwick, in office hours.