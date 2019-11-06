Remembrance Sunday arrangements in Alnwick announced

The parade to the Remembrance service at Alnwick War Memorial in 2018. Picture by Jane Coltman

The service will be held at 2.30pm at St Paul’s Church in Alnwick followed by a march to the war memorial at the top of Denwick Lane where wreaths will be laid.

The Band of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers will accompany the hymns in church and lead the parade.