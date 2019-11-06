Remembrance Sunday arrangements in Alnwick announced
A church service and parade will be held in Alnwick on Remembrance Sunday.
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 11:45 am
Updated
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 3:47 pm
The service will be held at 2.30pm at St Paul’s Church in Alnwick followed by a march to the war memorial at the top of Denwick Lane where wreaths will be laid.
The Band of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers will accompany the hymns in church and lead the parade.
The event is being organised by Alnwick Town Council on behalf of the Royal British Legion.