REMEMBRANCE: Do not lose sight of parade

How sad to read in the letter page the upset about timing of our Remembrance parade.

The Mayor Alan Symmond’s response was done in his usual gentlemanly, quiet way.

While we know everyone is entitled to their opinion, don’t lose sight of what it’s for.

I go at many different times during that period and pay my personal respects, as do many others I know. So maybe this could be the answer to many to the elevate their frustrations.

What would our fallen think of this? I feel they will just be shaking their heads in disbelief.

Heroes

We did not choose this time, to give our lives,

It came upon us like deep dark night,

But glad we are the grateful be,

To those who remember us on this day,

No matter what the time maybe,

God bless all who remember we.

Dougie Hedley,

Alnwick