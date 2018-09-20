Remembering those who lost their lives in the Battle of Britain

A service was held in Alnwick last weekeend to remember those who lost their lives during the Battle of Britain in 1940.

The service, in St Michael’s Church on Sunday, was followed by a parade through the town led by the Fusiliers Band with more than 30 RAF Boulmer personnel, representatives from the RAF Association and 90 Air Cadets.

The parade through Alnwick. Picture by Adam Sparrow

Among those at the service was former WAAF Edith Hunter, from Amble, who was a guest of Northumberland civic chairman Jeff Watson and his wife June.

Edith is a member of the WAAF Association and Warkworth and Amble Royal British Legion.

After the service, she enjoyed chatting to Group Captain Chesh Cowieson, RAF Boulmer Station Commander, about her Second World War service as a telephone operator in the Officers’ Mess at RAF stations Tain, Leuchers and Silloth.

She proudly produced photographs of some of the pilots who were stationed with her at the camps, many of whom failed to return from combat.

The Fusiliers Band leads the parade. Picture by Adam Sparrow

The parade through Alnwick. Picture by Adam Sparrow