Relocation is proving to be a profitable move for Lara

A training business is on course to triple its turnover after relocating to Northumberland.

Lara Mellor, whose firm had been established for two decades, found herself starting again from scratch after moving her family to Warkworth.

She said: “We had spent our holidays visiting Northumberland and loved returning to the area year after year.

“We reached a point in our lives where we had the opportunity to move and we jumped at the chance.”

But moving Lara Mellor Training and Consultancy has not been without its challenges.

“It was essentially like starting all over again. Although I had all my content and my experience, I had to re-establish myself as a business and build new business networks from nothing,” she said.

“When I first moved, I was only getting a limited amount of training work booked each month, so I decided to focus on building my brand and developing my network across Northumberland and the wider North East.”

Lara, who specialises in delivering Microsoft software training, joined the Business Northumberland programme in April 2017, designed to provide businesses with fully-funded advice and support, and has since attended workshops covering topics ranging from marketing and social media to websites and business planning.

She said: “The workshops have taught me how to promote myself on a much wider scale and allowed me to put my business in front of a whole new group of potential clients. My business is now active across Facebook and LinkedIn, I have developed my website and I have even started doing live videos.

“The workshops in themselves have been fantastic networking opportunities too, and I have met so many great local businesses who have, in turn, also referred me when opportunities have arisen.”

Her turnover in the first four months of this year has been the equivalent of the previous 12 months, putting her on course to triple her turnover in her second full year since relocating.

