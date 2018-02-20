Regional meeting for real-ale group

CAMRA members across the North East will come together to discuss the group’s future at an important meeting this weekend.

The meetings follow a root-and-branch review of the organisation’s purpose and objectives, known as the Revitalisation Project.

The meeting, open to all members, takes place at 1pm on Saturday at the Bridge Hotel in Newcastle.

CAMRA members are encouraged to RSVP for the event via the Revitalisation website.

Members will learn more about the recommended changes and put questions directly to CAMRA national director, Ian Garner, and CAMRA’s head of communications, Tom Stainer.

All members will then have the opportunity to vote on whether the recommended changes are adopted as part of CAMRA’s AGM in April.

David Brazier, CAMRA’s regional director for the North East, said: “This is a great opportunity for all interested members to find out more about the changes which have been proposed as part of the Revitalisation Project. We’ll have one of the directors present to answer questions and I’d encourage any member in the local area who cares about the future of CAMRA to attend.”