The Tynemouth Castle Inn, formerly known as The Park Hotel, has been undergoing an extensive 14-month redevelopment after its takeover by The Inn Collection Group.

The works include a new fish and chip shop and ice cream parlour as part of a new extension, replacing the hotel’s now-demolished ballrooms.

The venue, which is over 80 years old, will now feature an increased capacity of 72 rooms, a new pub and kitchen, and outdoor terrace space.

The renovation of the art deco hotel is nearing completion. (Photo by The Tynemouth Castle Inn)

CEO of The Inn Collection Group Sean Donkin said: ”This stunning building is an institution on the coast in Tynemouth and we are delighted to be giving this icon a new lease of life for people in the community and visitors alike to enjoy.

“Our restoration has been a significant investment and has been carefully carried out to preserve the individual character and distinctiveness of the building.

“We are looking forward to being a part of the community and contributing to North Tyneside’s wider economic growth, prosperity, and employment opportunities through increased, year-round trading.