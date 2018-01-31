Redesign for lifeboat station in Seahouses

A company is to design stations to house new state-of-the-art RNLI lifeboats in a programme reaching 120 stations across the UK, including Seahouses.

Opus has been appointed to a new framework with the charity as one of the lead consultants in a programme to accommodate the new Shannon-class lifeboat.

The Shannon is designed to be launched and recovered from a beach, decreasing response time during emergency call-outs.

The firm has already received instruction for modification work at Seahouses Lifeboat Station.

Brian Hillman, Fareham business director and technical director at Opus, said: “We are thrilled to be able to continue to support the RNLI and this commission represents over 10 years of collaboration. We’ve recently finished their programme of upgrades for the Tamar-class lifeboat and we are now looking forward to turning our attention to the Shannon-class vessel”.