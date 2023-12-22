Red Row Raptors Football Club is celebrating after successfully applying for funding to purchase larger goals for its youth team.

The club has been awarded a £500 donation from Persimmon after applying to the housebuilder’s Employee Charity Panel.

The donation will be used to purchase larger goals as the football club’s U10s progress to U11s at the end of the season.

Mark Shepherd, chief quantity surveyor, Persimmon North East, who applied on behalf of Red Row Raptors FC, said: “We are over the moon to have been awarded funding through Persimmon’s Employee Charity Panel.