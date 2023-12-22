Red Row Raptors receive early Christmas present from Persimmon
The club has been awarded a £500 donation from Persimmon after applying to the housebuilder’s Employee Charity Panel.
The donation will be used to purchase larger goals as the football club’s U10s progress to U11s at the end of the season.
Mark Shepherd, chief quantity surveyor, Persimmon North East, who applied on behalf of Red Row Raptors FC, said: “We are over the moon to have been awarded funding through Persimmon’s Employee Charity Panel.
“Being a relatively new club, donations allow the club to continue and expand without passing the cost onto parents, which is extremely important to the club in the current climate.”