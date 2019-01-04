Red Defender takes to the streets

A new firefighting vehicle for Seahouses has had its official naming ceremony.

It follows a competition run by Northumberland Fire and Rescue for younger residents to name the new appliance.

Several schools worked with their children and took the opportunity to discuss important fire safety messages, along with the creation of some fantastic drawings and many interesting names.

The overall winning name, Red Defender, was suggested by eight-year-old Rory Thomson, from Seahouses Primary School. His picture included the message Don’t Hide – Go Outside.

The second picture was designed by Ava Chloe Campbell, nine, also from Seahouses Primary, which had the inspiring caption of Don’t delay, Get out of the fire’s way, Test your smoke alarm today.

Chief fire officer Paul Hedley said: “It was a huge challenge for the team and I to pick one winner from such a great selection. Because of the high quality of entries, two different designs were chosen, due to their clear and meaningful fire messages. We’d like to thank all of the children who entered the competition for their support and hard work, and congratulations to our two deserving winners.

The designs are now fitted to the new appliance and were unveiled by the lucky winners, their parents and members of Seahouses retained fire crew.

Coun John Riddle, fire authority chairman, added: “This was a great way of spreading important fire safety messages to a younger audience.”