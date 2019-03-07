Recycling: Leave tops on the bottles

In response to the letter from GL Hopper, Amble, regarding recycling (Northumberland Gazette, February 28), I can clarify that my initial article was correct concerning bottle tops.

The recycling plant at West Sleekburn is now able to accept tops on bottles.

The plastic tops are now made from the same plastic type as the bottle and the bottles are spiked to remove air before being baled.

I am reliably told that this information will be sent out with the next annual council tax bills.

The reason I included bottles tops in my article was due to the fact that I was unaware they had to be on the bottles and only discovered this during my visit.

If the tops are not attached to the bottles, they are sieved out of the process and end up with the general waste, which is burnt to make electricity.

Thank you for raising the issue.

L Russell,

Warkworth