Recruitment event to help attract new volunteers

A special event to recruit volunteers to help out in a new charity shop takes place next week.

Alnwick-based dog sanctuary SHAK is opening the outlet in Blyth, to raise money to support its vital work.

It is the charity’s first shop and excitement is building ahead of it launching.

But volunteers are needed to keep things ticking over.

Founder Stephen Wylie said: “With a lot of hard work and the help of some amazing people, the first SHAK Retail Shop is nearly here and it has already had a brilliant reception.

“When this idea was first announced, we had a surge of people looking to offer their time as a volunteer. We really do need these people to help for this to work.

“We have decided to host an informal session for everyone thinking of volunteering, to show exactly what is involved in being part of our retail team.”

The event takes place on Monday at the shop on Bowes Street, starting at 6pm.