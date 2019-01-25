Recruitment drive launched by holiday park

Haggerston Castle Holiday Park is about to embark on its seasonal recruitment drive, with 200 vacancies up for grabs.

The majority of roles, both full-time and part-time, will start at the beginning of March and finish at the end of October.

Park operator, Haven, is currently receiving the single largest investment in its history to introduce a brand-new set of developments for this spring.

The main complex is being renovated to introduce a Garden Atrium, based on the Eden Project and designed and landscaped to bring the outdoors, indoors.

Facilities will include a multi-level indoor soft play area, interactive virtual reality experience, and a new-look family amusements centre.

The food and bar areas are also being refurbished and a renovated creative studio.

General manager Ross Birkett said: “2019 is an exciting time for the Haggerston Castle team with a major new development under way which is centred on significant investment in our food and beverage offers and environment.

“We are delighted to be able to support our local community with employment opportunities and, as such, are looking for bright and breezy team members who can deliver an exceptional service to our holiday guests and owners, creating memories that last a lifetime.

“If this sounds like you, we would love to hear from you.”

Jobs are available in the following departments: Accommodation, activities and leisure, beauty spa, mini market, food and beverage, maintenance, owner and holiday reception.

The following recruitment events are being held: Wednesday, January 30, 10am–4pm (Newcastle Job Centre); Saturday, February 2, 10am–2pm (Berwick Job Centre); Saturday, February 9, 10am–12pm (Haggerston Castle); Sunday, February 10, 1pm–3pm (Haggerston Castle)

For more information about the vacancies, visit www.havencareers.co.uk