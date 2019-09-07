Record numbers attend model railway exhibition as new blood swells the crowd
Aln Valley Railway’s model railway exhibition last weekend attracted a record number of people over the two days.
There were over 20 high quality layouts on show, including two which had previously appeared at the National Model Railway Show at Warley in the West Midlands.
Layouts were brought from Yorkshire, Lancashire and County Durham as well as locally, while visitors came from as far away as Glasgow and York.
The event was well supported by various trade stands selling, for example, model train items, scenic materials and railway books.
Steam trains operated on both days.
Committee member Roger Jermy said: "Whilst many of the visitors were railway enthusiasts and modellers it was noticeable that there was an increased number of families with young children, many of whom said that they were attending their first model railway show."
The next model railway event at Lionheart station will be on the first weekend in September 2020.