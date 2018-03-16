Record numbers at tourism fair

Record numbers turned out for the Alnwick Tourism Fair on Tuesday.

The showcase gave accommodation and hospitality providers the chance to collect information about local attractions and upcoming events for their guests.

An exhibitor at the fair.

The fair, held at Willowburn Sports Centre, hosted more than 130 exhibitors, with more than 350 people pouring through the doors.

Event organiser, Philip Angier, said: “Northumberland was recently voted best UK holiday destination by readers of travel magazine, Wanderlust.

“Seeing the quality and variety of what was on show at the fair, the award should come as no surprise.

“This year’s event was our busiest ever tourism fair and I would like to thank everyone who supported the event.”

Crowds at the tourism fair.

A show-stopper at the event was the luxury shepherd’s hut created by Seahouses-based RDesign.