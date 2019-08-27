Record-breaking Glendale Show saw 12,000-strong crowd as Northumberland enjoyed glorious sunshine

The 127th Glendale Show on bank holiday Monday saw visitors enjoy a taste of rural life, as well as seeing some of the finest livestock, ponies and horses that the region has to offer.

In the sheep section, Ian Murray of East Wrangham Farm was awarded overall interbreed champion for his Texel Shearling with reserve going to Alan Cowans of Phillips Haugh Estate.

In the cattle section - which saw a record entry - The Lilburn Estates Farming Partnership Perpetual Challenge Trophy was awarded to the Allen Family of Humbleheugh and Stouphill for their Aberdeen Angus Heifer Carlhurlie Quorum with May-born calf sired by Rawburn Estonian.

The Champion of Champions was awarded to Clive Storey for his Hunter.

Dallas Allen said: “We have been showing at Glendale for a few years now and this heifer was reserve here at Glendale three years ago and to scoop champion today is a massive honour and of course what a tremendous trophy to win.”

The Champion of Champions award, which saw the tough task of judging the best overall animal on the showfield between the horses, cattle and sheep, was awarded to Clive Storey for his Hunter with another acknowledgement for the Allen family, who received the overall Champion of Champions reserve award for their pedigree Angus Heifer with calf at foot.

Chief livestock steward Ian Murray, who scooped the overall Sheep Champion, said: “The show of livestock was tremendous with very high-quality stock across all classes and the largest line up of cattle ever seen here.

"I really would especially like to thank those who brought their sheep and cattle to Glendale Show, and those who gave up valuable harvesting time to do so.

Long service awards were presented to Caroline Cummings and Betty Nevins by show president Lord Joicey.

“I would also like to thank to our judges, which without their support, this section of the show quite literally would not happen.

“On a personal note I was of course delighted to be awarded the overall Sheep Champion for my Shearing Texel Ram, which will have his next outing at Kelso Tup Sales.”

The Glendale Horticultural and Industrial Society Show is one of the North East’s finest display of fruit, vegetables baking and crafts.

This year, as part of the main-ring presentations, long service awards were made to Betty Nevins and Caroline Cummings.

Miniature donkeys on parade.

Both receiving engraved salvers, they were thanked by President of the Society, Lord James Joicey, for their decades of service.

Highlights in the main ring included the Hay Farm Shire Horse demonstration, the FMX Freestyle Motocross Acrobatics Display, the Grand Parade of Livestock, Parade of the West Percy Foxhounds, Equine Fancy Dress and all the fun of watching a Tug O’ War and the Sumo Suit relay race.

Rachael Tait, secretary of the Glendale Agricultural Society, said: “It has been a tremendous day with tremendous crowds. Of course, we were helped along by fabulous weather and the buzz of live music.

"It all provided the perfect family event that was a true showcase of rural Northumberland bringing together the heritage of farming as well as the innovation of new displays and demonstrations.