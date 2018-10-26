Record-breaker gives talk in aid of NSPCC

A record-breaking rower from north Northumberland will be talking about his incredible achievements, to raise money for a local charity.

In December, Peter Robinson, from West Ditchburn Farm, near Eglingham, together with three friends, embarked on completing the 3,000-mile crossing between the Canary Islands to the Caribbean, as part of the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Rowing Challenge.

Incredibly, the group, known as the Four Oarsmen, smashed the world record, finishing in 29 days and 15 hours and raising more than £250,000 for charity.

Since the event, Peter has travelled the world speaking on his experiences, but on Friday, November 16, he will be back in Northumberland to give a talk in aid of the Alnwick branch of the NSPCC.

It will take place at Alnwick Lodge, West Cawledge Park, Alnwick. Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start. Tickets are £15 adults, £5 children, to include wine/soft drink and homemade canapés.

Tickets available from Caroline, by emailing carolinechrisp@gmail.com or calling 07753 822427.