Reconnect with nature at Druridge

Northumberland Wildlife Trust will be hosting its first Catch My Drift coffee morning at Hadston House Community Centre.

It takes place on Thursday, from 10.30am to 12.30pm, to improve biodiversity and reconnect people with nature at the wildlife charity’s 185-hectare East Chevington reserve on Druridge Bay.

As part of the year-long development phase, the Catch my Drift team will be hosting a number of events where members of the public can share their thoughts on why the site is important to them and any stories they may have about its heritage.

Speaking about the project, which is funded by a grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Elaine More, Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Druridge Bay development manager, said: “The East Chevington reserve has the potential to be an amazing site for people and wildlife, so we would love to meet people, and especially local people, who may have thoughts on how the reserve could be improved or have stories to tell about the area’s heritage.

“It doesn’t matter if you don’t have any ideas to share, still come along and say hello.”