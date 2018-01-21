Recent bids submitted to the council

A selection of the latest planning applications submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Alnwick: 7 Prudhoe Street, replacement of back door and frame with softwood timber frame, oak and veneer door with double-glazed panel; The Coach House, Belvedere Terrace, detached timber car port with store to rear to front of property.

Amble: 22 South Avenue, rear two-storey bedroom/en-suite extension & alterations.

Bamburgh: 8 East Burton, refurbishment and alterations including replacement windows and external doors, installation of front-door entrance canopy, installation of three roof lights to rear elevation and provision of timber shed and oil storage tank and external boiler to rear garden.

Lesbury: Burn Cottage, Longhoughton Road, outline application for the conversion of garage into holiday-let annex (all matters reserved).

Longhorsley: Benridge Moor Farm, change of use of agricultural buildings to two dwelling houses.

Milfield: Sandy House, listed building consent – new wooden sash windows.

Waren Mill: Land north of Waren House Hotel, erection of a private ecclesiastical building.

Widdrington Station: Land south of Grange Court, Grange Road, outline planning permission for 165 residential dwellings with associated infrastructure and areas of public open space.

Wooler: Black Bull Hotel, 2 High Street, non-material amendment (change hotel fitness room into two wheelchair-accessible bedroom suites) on approved planning application N/08/B/0435.