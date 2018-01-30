Rebrand of Alnwick firm reflects its global reach

The Alnwick-based supplier of language services, Eclipse Translations, announced this week that it has rebranded as RWS Language Solutions.

Already part of world-leading translation company RWS, it plans to help North-East clients benefit further from its global expertise.

Acquired by RWS Group in 2005, Eclipse Translations has until now continued to operate under its own name.

For 12 years, it has helped a broad range of the region’s companies export their products and services to a global audience. Its services include written translations, voice-overs, subtitling and interpreting.

The name change comes about after a wider relaunch of the RWS brand last October designed to reflect the business and its services more accurately following several successful acquisitions.

At the same time, Stuart Carter, then managing director of Eclipse Translations became managing director of one of the newly-created divisions, RWS Language Solutions.

“This is an exciting time for both Eclipse and RWS Language Solutions,” he said. “Our Alnwick site already offers many unique services within RWS, for example, all the interpreting projects across the company are handled by our site with projects taking place across the UK, Europe, Russia, Asia and the US.

“We also have considerable experience in working with manufacturing and chemical processing companies and their specialist translation requirements for everything from technical manuals to health and safety documents.

“Joining three other business units in this new division will allow our Alnwick site and the other members of RWS Language Solutions to leverage collective resources, expertise and geographical reach for the benefit of our clients.”

As of Monday, Eclipse Translations will be known as RWS Language Solutions.

It is one of four specialist RWS divisions offering a full range of translation and interpreting services to help businesses communicate globally.

Its services are trusted by companies across a range of sectors including automotive, chemical, defence, energy, finance, insurance, legal and manufacturing. Visit http://www.rws.com/what-we-do/rws-language-solutions/