Ready, steady, grow! It’s Sunflower Challenge time again

On your marks, get set, grow!

It’s Sunflower Challenge time again, the start of the annual search for the tallest blooms.

Austin Bowden with his 2018 winning bloom.

Alnwick in Bloom has packaged up seeds for youngsters to put their gardening skills to the test and see who can grow some skyscraper sunflowers.

As usual, the challenge is open to children aged 16 and under.

Free packets of seeds can be collected from five outlets in Alnwick – Northumbria Pets on Bondgate Within; Kiddies Kabin and The Wool Shop, both on The Shambles; WagonWay Road Post Office; and the library on Green Batt.

Children, parents and grandparents are welcome to pick up a packet to plant up.

Each packet contains full instructions about to how to grow your sunflowers and also how to enter the Sunflower Challenge 2019.

The judges will be out and about with their tape measures at the end of August to size up the sunflowers.

Last year’s winner was Austin Bowden, from Alnwick, whose sunflower grew to a huge 12ft 1in.

In second place were Barney and Bertie Hardie, from Whittingham, with an 11ft 9in plant.

Think you can top that? Now’s your chance.

Pick up some seeds and get growing.