Your family could be paid to go on all-inclusive holidays - here’s how

Working during the summer can feel like a bit of a slog, and most of us spend the days looking forward to the next time we can go on holiday.

That might be a thing of the past for one lucky family, though, thanks to a dream job offer that could see adults and children paid to review all inclusive holiday resorts.

Club Med is looking for a UK family of four (two adults and two children under 18) to go on holiday to three of their resorts in different locations around the world. Not only will everything be free of charge at the resorts, the travel company will pay the family £500 simply to go there and enjoy themselves as much as possible. All they need to do in return is review the resorts.

What’s the job?

The three week-long holidays will include plenty of different activities, as the successful candidates will have the chance to enjoy a break in the sun, a ski holiday and a mountain and lakeside retreat.

Club Med has said that once the successful applicant is chosen they will contact them to decide exactly where it is the family will get to go on the three holidays.

While they are on the trips, the winning family will have accommodation, meals and drinks, plus land and water sports paid for. There will also be evening entertainment.

Return economy flights and return group transfers will also be included as part of the job.

How to apply

Hopeful applicants need to post a holiday photo on social media with the hashtag #ultimatefamilyjob and tagging @ClubMed on Instagram or @ClubMedUK onFacebook or Twitter.

The successful applicant family will be picked at random at the end of the application period.