You will now be asked to round up your McDonald’s bill for charity - here’s why

Customers at McDonald’s will now be asked to round the bill for their food up and donate the extra money to charity.

As well as being able to donate at the till using your debit or credit card, there will also be the option to add 1p, 10p or 20p at the self-service kiosks before you pay.

The move comes as a result of more people using card to pay for their meals, meaning the amount of spare change put into the collection boxes at the tills has fallen.

Where will the money go?

The money will go towards the Ronald McDonald Houses, which give families the opportunity to stay near their children while they are in hospital by offering accommodation. The location of these houses means that families can be by their child's bedside in a matter of moments and maintain a degree of normal life.

To celebrate the charity’s 30th anniversary, McDonald’s will also be hosting special fundraising parties up and down the UK on the 12 and 13 October as part of its annual ‘Make A Difference Weekend’.

The events will involve family-friendly activities and present the opportunity for customers to purchase limited edition Ronald McDonald House Charities UK soft toys, the proceeds of which will all go to the cause.

Henry Trickey, Trustee for Ronald McDonald House Charities UK said, “I am incredibly proud that for thirty years our restaurant teams, office staff and our franchisees have worked tirelessly to raise money, awareness and to volunteer their time for Ronald McDonald House Charities UK to support families with seriously ill children.