You can now buy a chilli sauce-filled advent calendar for less than a fiver

Quirky advent calendars are already being released ahead of the run-up to Christmas, with everything from chocolate to alcohol and cheese hidden behind their doors (Photo: B&M)

Quirky advent calendars are already being released ahead of the run-up to Christmas, with everything from chocolate to alcohol and cheese hidden behind their doors.

This year, bargain retailer B&M has decided to spice up their advent calendar offering by launching a hot chilli sauce advent calendar.

24 days of hot sauce

For those who can handle the heat, this calendar features ‘24 days of hot sauce’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Northumberland Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The calendar includes 24 windows, with eight different chilli sauces. The sauces weigh seven grams each individually and are called ‘Thai-riffic’, ‘Hawaiian lava flow’, ‘Egyptian fire scarab’, ‘death valley’, ‘my outback is burning’, ‘dragons breath’, ‘Indian tigerblood’ and ‘thunder downunder’.

The heat level of the sauces is reported to be ‘extreme’ and they can apparently be eaten with anything.

How much does this calendar cost?

This spicy calendar costs £4.99 and is currently available in selected B&M stores, so if you’re wanting to stock up ahead of Christmas, now is the perfect time to do so.

Other quirky advent calendars available from B&M

Sticking to the savoury advent calendar theme, B&M are also selling a Pringles advent calendar this year - perfect for those who prefer savoury over sweet.

This calendar features 12 doors and four different flavours of the popular snack, including original, sour cream and chive, salt and vinegar and Texas BBQ Pringles.

The new advent calendar features three of each flavour and is now available in B&M stores nationwide for £7.99. This advent calendar is not available online.

If you prefer something sweet, then B&M are also selling an advent calendar filled with Millions sweets, and it contains eight different flavours. This 24 door calendar includes an assortment of flavours, including strawberry, raspberry, bubblegum and cola.

The Millions calendar is on sale now in B&M stores nationwide for £3.99. This advent calendar is not available online.