Whirlpool admits 800,000 potentially deadly tumble dryers were sold prior to recall

Whirlpool have said as many as 800,000 faulty tumble dryers were sold despite their high fire risk (Photo: Getty Images)

A Whirlpool executive has admitted as many as 800,000 faulty tumble dryers were sold in the UK in recent years, despite their high fire risk.

The US appliance company told MPs the numbers were higher than feared, after 1.7 million products were modified following the scandal.

Faulty tumble dryers made by the company have been linked to 750 fires in the last 11 years, or one every five days.

Whirlpool also revealed that 54 fires had taken place in recent years due to the build-up of fluff in their machines, with three involving appliances that have already been updated.

Recall

Whirlpool is in the process of replacing or repairing 4.3 million appliances, but has now been told it will be forced by the government to recall all of the machines that could still be a risk.

The potentially faulty machines come under the brand names of Creda, Hotpoint, Indesit, Proline and Swan. Hotpoint initially estimated that there are between 300,000 and 500,000 of the dangerous machines left in homes across the UK, but now put the figure at closer to 800,000.

The admission follows a government order to recall the products before the company faces legal action.

How to tell if your tumble dryer is affected

Whirlpool has identified that two of its machines that were manufactured between April 2004 and September 2015 are potentially faulty.

If you bought a Creda, Hotpoint, Indesit, Proline or Swan machine in this time period, you need to check if there is a green sticker on the inside of the dryer door or on the back of the appliance.

If there is no sticker, you must then check if it is faulty. You can do this by locating the serial code and model number (which should be in the same places you checked for the green sticker) and entering it into online checkers at safety.hotpoint.eu or safety.indesit.eu or safety-swan.eu

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Northumberland Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anybody with an affected dryer should contact Whirlpool on 0800 151 0905, or through the above websites.

You should also unplug any faulty machines and and stop using them until they are fixed.

However, there have also been complaints that the fixed machines can still be a fire hazard.

Consumer group Which? published a report earlier this year that revealed that it has spoken to 30 people who have said that their tumble dryers that had allegedly been repaired had caught fire, produced smoke or the smell of burning.

What have Whirlpool said?

In April, the government’s Office for Product Safety and Standards published a report which told Whirlpool to improve its communication with customers about repairing the tumble dryers.

Whirlpool announced in January that around 1.7million tumble dryers had been fixed or replaced since 2015.

A spokesperson for Whirlpool told The Sun, “Safety is our number one priority and we remain committed to resolving any affected tumble dryers that have not yet been modified.

“To this end, we are in ongoing discussions with the OPSS to agree additional measures we have proposed to reach consumers who have not yet engaged with this safety programme.

“We have cooperated with the OPSS throughout its recent review of the programme and welcome its findings that consumers whose tumble dryers have been modified can continue to use them safely."