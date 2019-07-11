This is how much we're spending on attending our friends' weddings

Attending the wedding of a friend can be an important occasion, but with hen parties, stag dos, clothing, accommodation and travel all to consider - how much does it really cost?

The average Brit will be a member of the wedding party four times in their lifetime, according to a survey of 1,003 UK adults by One4all Gift Cards, spending an average of £2,809 and almost a full month planning and celebrating their loved ones’ nuptials.

How much money do wedding guests spend on attending their friends’ wedding?

Although UK couples typically spend around £17,674 on their nuptials, it’s not just the happy couple who have to fork out for their big day.

The study found that those closest to the couple spend an average of £776 for the big day, taking up over a week of their time (7.7 days).

This is almost double (98 per cent) the average spend for a normal wedding guest, which is usually around £391.

The research also revealed that 71 per cent of wedding party members were asked to spend on outfits costing £104, and 65 per cent had to pay for their travel and accommodation, which cost an average of £99.

Those attending the hen and stag do will spend an average of £89.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Northumberland Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The study also revealed that more than one in 10 (11 per cent) declined being a member of a wedding party due to the cost involved, with seven per cent regretting being a member of a wedding party.

Although UK couples typically spend around £17,674 on their nuptials, it’s not just the happy couple who have to fork out for their big day (Photo: Shutterstock)

Time-consuming tasks

Research found that the most time-consuming tasks for bridesmaids, ushers and parents of the bride and groom included assisting with the planning of the big day itself.

This took an average time of 18 hours and 34 minutes, with engagement party celebrations taking up 10 hours and 11 minutes, and hen and stag parties taking up an average time of 18 hours.

However, the research found that, despite this, 93 per cent of Brits enjoyed being a member of the wedding party, and more than one in three (34 per cent) believed that being asked to be a member of the wedding party is a privilege.

People in Bristol were found to invest the most time and money in their best friend’s weddings, spending and average of 225 hours and £1,081.

Manchester residents were found to spend an average of 206 hours and £971.