These are the rules about working during a heatwave

Portable fans can be the lifesaver for many office workers during the summer (Photo: Shutterstock)

British summertime is a notoriously fickle beast with those few days of sunshine a year coveted by all of us who enjoy not being rained on.

However, with offices often not having windows that open or working air conditioning, it can get stiflingly hot while you work.

Can we be sent home if temperatures reach a certain point in the office? Or is that just an old-wives’ tale that employees trot out every summer in hope rather than expectation?

No set temperature

The official advice from the Government website states: “A meaningful figure cannot be given at the upper end of the scale due to the high temperatures found in, for example, glass works or foundries.

“In such environments it is still possible to work safely provided appropriate controls are present.

“Factors other than air temperature, ie radiant temperature, humidity and air velocity, become more significant and the interaction between them become more complex with rising temperatures.”

Must be a ‘reasonable temperature’

The belief, therefore, that there is a maximum temperature is unfortunately misguided.

Health and safety requires workplace temperatures to be ‘reasonable’, which applies all year round.

The upper limit of this definition will depend on what type of work is being done as well as the working environment.

For example, it will be lower for those doing manual labour on a motorway than those sat in comfortable air-conditioned offices.

If you are disabled, your employer may have a legal duty to make adjustments if the weather affects an existing medical condition.

This is most common with illnesses or disabilities which make someone feel the temperature more acutely than others.

Top tips on how to stay comfortable at work

If your workplace allows it, you could ask your boss to relax the dress code and allow for employees to come in wearing something other than suits and business clothes.

Ask your employer to consider providing portable fans on the desk or, if it’s too cold, consider moving employees away from cold air-conditioning units.

Stay hydrated, by drinking plenty of water.

Avoid caffeine as it can raise your core body temperature.

Lobby your manager to go on an ice lolly run. Cold drinks or summer snacks would work too and be great for team morale.