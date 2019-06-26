Making this one change to your home can boost its value up to £45,000

Converting your garage could add as much as 45,000 to your property value (Photo: Shutterstock)

If you have a garage currently sitting unused, you could add thousands to the value of your home by converting it into an extra room.

Homeowners could add as much as £45,000 to their property value by converting the space, new research has revealed - and in most cases, you don't need to seek planning permission to do the work.

Boosting value

According to new research from Admiral Loans, only 33 per cent of British homeowners use their garage to park their car, opting to use it as a storage space for other items instead.

Using average house price figures from Zoopla, the loans company worked out that each square foot of living space is worth an average of £350.

The size of a small single garage in the UK is typically 128 square feet, making the additional space worth up to £45,000.

A standard conversion normally costs between £4,995 and £7,500, according to householdquotes.co.uk, and if the garage is attached to your home, you won't need to pay for planning permission - which currently costs £206.

The work falls under 'permitted development rules', which allows homeowners to make certain changes to their property providing the outside dimensions are not altered.

If your garage is separate to your house, or if you live in a flat, maisonette or a listed building, you will need to apply to your local authority for planning permission.

Popular conversions include transforming the space into a children's playroom or home gym (Photo: Ben Williams/Admiral Loans)

Home improvements

Out of the 1,000 people surveyed, Admiral Loans found 13 per cent of converted garages have been turned into children's playrooms, while 11 per cent opted to transform the space into a home gym.

Other conversions included knocking through the wall to extend an existing room, making it into a utility area or adding an extra bedroom.

If you are thinking of converting your own garage, architect Ben Williams advises consulting with an expert beforehand to ensure you make the most of the space.

He said: "Garage conversions are not always as straightforward as you might think.

"It's important to check with the local authority that you can convert the space, if so, map out how to make use of the space and consult an expert.

"For example, it's important to take into consideration the use of natural light by replacing the garage door with windows, adding insulation to the walls and roof, plus raising the floor."