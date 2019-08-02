Harry Potter fans wanted to talk about their chosen Hogwarts house for new series

Are you a Harry Potter fanatic? (Photo: Shutterstock)

Do you know what house you’d be sorted into if you were at Hogwarts? Are you a proud Gryfindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw or Hufflepuff?

If you are a Harry Potter fan and could talk about your house and what it means to you, then this casting call is the perfect opportunity for you.

What’s the series?

Sorted - the project’s working title - is a new online video series which explores house pride and “what being in your Hogwarts house means to you”.

“We want to know when you felt like you belonged to a particular house, how you felt when you went through the Sorting Ceremony and the tales of new friends you’ve made or new experiences you’ve had as a result,” the casting call explains.

Each episode will focus on people from different houses telling their own personal stories.

The casting call says, “Even though we all have different traits, our shared passion may reveal something profound about Harry Potter fans.”

The casting call comes from production company Twenty Twenty, which is behind shows like First Dates, The World’s Strictest Parents and various Dispatches documentaries.

How to apply

To apply, you need to head over to the Twenty Twenty website and fill out an online application.

You’ll be asked for the standard information, like your name, age, address and contact details.

You’ll then be asked when you first encountered the stories of Harry Potter, which house you belong in and how you knew you were a member of that house.

The application also asks whether you’ve been through a sorting ceremony quiz, such as the one featured on the Pottermore website. It also asks which traits of the house you particularly relate to and why.

Lastly, the application asks, “Do you think that identifying with a Hogwarts house has had any effect on your everyday life?”

You’ll also need to upload a photo and a video of yourself, as well as any links to your social media such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Applicants will need to be available to film in London 2019 at the end of August if they’re successfully selected.

Restrictions

The casting call is only open to participants over the age of 18 and also be living in the UK as a legal resident.