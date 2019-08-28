Boris Johnson to ask Queen to suspend Parliament - this is what it could mean for Brexit

Boris Johnson has confirmed that he will seek an extended suspension of Parliament, in a move which would hamper efforts by MPs to thwart a no-deal Brexit.

The Prime Minister said a Queen's Speech would take place after the suspension, on 14 October, to outline his "very exciting agenda".

The move has been widely interpreted as the Government's attempt to thwart opposition MPs in their efforts to pass laws to stop a no-deal Brexit on October 31.

Boris Johnson’s letter to MPs conforming prorogation of Parliament pic.twitter.com/OvtZ7cIwOA

— Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) August 28, 2019

Tory backbencher Dominic Grieve called the move "an outrageous act".

In response to the report, Independent Group for Change MP Chris Leslie wrote on Twitter: "If true, this undemocratic manoeuvre to try and shut down Parliament must be fought every step of the way.

"How totally underhanded of Boris Johnson to make the Queen sign off on this plot it in a secret ceremony up in Balmoral. The House of Commons must assemble and veto this."

What could it mean for Brexit?

Opposition MPs met yesterday to try to agree a united front against a no-deal Brexit.

Their most likely tactic to stop the UK crashing out of the EU without a deal on October 31 is through bringing legislation to the Commons that would change this being the default position.

MPs have already done this once - in April they passed a law forcing ex-PM Theresa May to ask for an extension to the UK's EU membership.

However, there are limited opportunities to take control of the parliamentary timetable, so an emergency debate may be required.

Dr Hannah White, deputy director at the Institute for Government (IfG), said that having an emergency debate under Standing Order No 24 (SO24) looked like the "most live possibility" for MPs seeking to avert a no-deal Brexit.

She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "There's been this agreement now that they think legislation is the way forward, but unfortunately I think that having agreed that may be the easy part.

"The difficult part is to find an opportunity to bring that legislation into the House of Commons and then to get it through and to find enough MPs who want support that."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Northumberland Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She added: "It happened in March and then there were multiple attempts before the legislation was actually successfully passed. This is around time is much tighter and the opportunities are likely to be fewer."

'Dark day for UK democracy' - reaction to the news

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson described the move to suspend Parliament as "dangerous and unacceptable" and that her party would oppose it.

By suspending Parliament to force through a No Deal, Boris Johnson and the Government would remove the voice of the people. It is a dangerous and unacceptable course of action which the @LibDems will strongly oppose. https://t.co/MDxstRXTHM

— Jo Swinson (@joswinson) August 28, 2019

Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that today "will go down in history as a dark one indeed for UK democracy".

So it seems that Boris Johnson may actually be about to shut down Parliament to force through a no deal Brexit. Unless MPs come together to stop him next week, today will go down in history as a dark one indeed for UK democracy. https://t.co/68lFnEgiyr

— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) August 28, 2019

Labour MP Jess Phillips accused the Government of trying to "game a system just for the sake of winning a game".

Before entering parliament I had truly never met the kind of people who game a system just for the sake of winning a game. I was not raised in a place where people genuinely want to prove they are the biggest big dog for being its sake. It's been a shock.

— Jess Phillips Esq., M.P. (@jessphillips) August 28, 2019

Tory Party chairman James Cleverly claimed that the move was perfectly normal.

Or to put it another way:Government to hold a Queen’s Speech, just as all new Governments do. https://t.co/fgKSmLdOzb

— James Cleverly MP (@JamesCleverly) August 28, 2019

The last two times Parliament was suspended for a Queen's Speech that did not follow a general election, the closures lasted for four and 13 working days respectively.