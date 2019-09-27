5 essential apps for animal lovers
by Aimee Stanton
Whether you want to find a pub suitable for man’s best friend or learn about how to protect endangered species, these five apps are a must-have for any pet owner or animal lover.
Pet First Aid
Created by the American Red Cross, this first aid app will help will be your go-to for any pet related injuries. Although it only recognises vets associated with the American Animal Hospital Association, it’s a fantastic tool for learning more about your pet’s health and wellbeing. It has an early warning sign checker for preventive care, simple step-by-step advice on what to do in an emergency and first aid steps for 25 common pet situations.
WWF Together
Did you know that a panda eats 26-83 pounds of bamboo every day? Find out more fascinating animal facts and learn about wildlife conservation with the WWF Together app. Wannabe zoologists can keep on top of the latest wildlife news and learn how to protect endangered species on every corner of the planet.
DUGS – Dog Friendly Guide
We’ve all seen that soppy look in their eyes when we leave our pets behind and head to the local watering hole. Find somewhere they’ll love to hang out too with the Dugs n Pubs’ DUGS – Dog Friendly Guide. The app pinpoints dog-friendly cafes, bars and restaurants in your area, so in future you can pick a dog friendly boozer that even Rover will approve of.
Giving Nature a Home
If you love getting outdoors with the local wildlife, then the RSPB’s app is a must-download. The app includes garden activities, quizzes and species fact files so you can learn all that there is to know about the creatures which visit your back garden.
Tractive Dog & Cat Finder
Losing a pet is every owner’s worst nightmare,but the Tractive GPS Dog and Cat Finder will give you a better chance of being reunited with your furry friend by using real time GPS tracking to track your cat or dog’s movement. It works in more than 90 countries (including UK), so even if you decide to take your pet on holiday, they’ll still be easily found.