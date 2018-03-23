REACTION: Northumberland surface mine refused

People and groups of both sides of the debate react to this morning's news that the proposed Highthorn opencast mine on the Northumberland coast has been refused.

The decision by the Secretary of State was announced this morning.

Lynne Gargett, spokeswoman for the Save Druridge campaign:

"The Save Druridge team is pleased that the Secretary of State has understood the immense impact coal has had on climate change and also on communities which have had to live with opencast mines on their doorsteps. Many of these have been in tranquil and scenic areas and have devastated our local wildlife, landscape and caused increased traffic, noise and dust pollution for many years.

"Save Druridge would like to thank all of our supporters who have helped us raise money to enable us to have our own legal team and expert witnesses to fight Banks Mining at the public inquiry. We would also like to thank all of those people who have given up their time to support us in helping with events and attending meetings. Last but not least, we would like to thank both Friends of the Earth both locally and nationally and The Green Party for standing with us in our fight.

"We would also call upon Northumberland County Council to confirm that the Druridge Bay area will be included in plans to preserve wildlife and tourism and not ever again be allowed to be used as a pawn by a council or mining company to make money at the expense of this beautiful area."

Rose Dickinson, Friends of the Earth campaigner:

"This is a significant victory for local residents and the climate, it means an important step forward has been taken in ending the era of fossil fuels. This is the first coal mine ever to be rejected in the UK because of climate change impacts – a vindication for everyone who has been calling for fossil fuels to be left in the ground.

"The science is clear that we need to leave 80 per cent of all proven fossil fuel reserves unburned to avoid dangerous global warming. That's why the government has done the right thing today by rejecting this mine. Now ministers should take the next step by banning all new opencast coal and stop trying to impose fracking on communities.

"Our renewable energy resources hold the answer: by being able to reduce emissions, meet energy needs, and bring the jobs and investment that is badly needed for communities here in Druridge Bay and elsewhere."

County councillor for Druridge Bay, Scott Dickinson:

"This has been a long drawn-out process which divided the local community. I am pleased it has finally reached a conclusion. It has obviously taken much time for consideration to be given to it and the Government has made the final decision.

"I am obviously concerned about the families that rely on employment with Banks Mining and the skilled workforce that exist with them. Hopefully other employment can be sourced if required or other opportunities at other sites can be found. I hope now the community can move on and divisions within healed."

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, MP for Berwick:

"This is the right decision for the local community and reflects years of hard work to ensure that we protect our outstanding local environment. Sajid Javid made clear in his decision that the development would affect the landscape and visual beauty of an area of substantial significance. This was one of the key points that I have made, alongside the local community, throughout our opposition to this development.

"This truly is the culmination of a real team effort, which shows that united communities can make a difference all the way down in Whitehall. This should give communities across the United Kingdom the hope that we can defend our local environment and those outstanding areas of natural beauty that are so important to our nation."

George ‘Pitch’ Wilson, of the Campaign to Protect Rural England:

"It’s wonderful - it’s such a special place of outstanding natural beauty there can be no greater feeling for everyone involved than helping protect it from harm. The Druridge Bay coastline has been part of Northumberland’s heritage for so many centuries and it’s a great feeling to think it is protected a little longer for this generation and hopefully future generations.

"I expected to be cross-examined on my evidence that the proposal would cause huge environmental damage and potentially blight Druridge Bay on the back of questionable economic claims being made by the mining company. But instead, that was all accepted, and the inspectors’ questions to me were all about the ridge and furrow on the eastern section of the site, which they asked me to mark out on the map.

"The distinctive furrows are part of the character of the landscape, a link to the country’s ancient past, and the inquiry took such an interest that it may be they were unaware of it previously. But that would have been just one more thing taken into consideration alongside a whole host of good evidence submitted by environmental groups in what would have been a hugely intrusive, environmentally development.

“The Campaign to Protect Rural England is fundamentally opposed to opencast mining in terms of carbon dioxide emissions as well as landscape impacts. But on top of that, Druridge is a particularly sensitive site - the popularity of this coastline is obvious and an open cast mine within the clean and peaceful environs would have been an unacceptable intrusion.

"The Save Druridge campaign organised by local people was fantastic and it shows what people can achieve when they unite together to defend their community. It was something that was very hard for the authorities to ignore and it complemented efforts by other agencies like Friends of the Earth who were also heavily involved."