Reach new heights on bouldering wall

The bouldering wall at the Willowburn Sports and Leisure Centre in Alnwick has been repainted and re-routed, providing a new climbing experience.

The climbs vary in grades of difficulty and a Moon Board, designed by climber Ben Moon, optimises climbing performance.

The bouldering wall is open to the public every day but it is best to book in advance as the wall is also used for children’s parties and school classes.

Entry is £5 for adults and £3 for juniors. There is also a climbing club on Wednesdays at 6pm and Thursdays at 5pm with an instructor. This costs £2.50 per session.