Rare chance to see inside historic Wooler building
An open day is being held to give people a rare opportunity to see inside one of Wooler's oldest buildings.
The Grade II-listed former Barclays Bank building dates back to 1863 and is one of the most impressive on the High Street.
It was recently bought by the Glendale Gateway Trust to avoid land banking by an investor.
It plans to convert the two upper floors to affordable housing.
Before work starts, it is inviting people to see inside the building before work starts.
"Few of us have ever been further than the front desk and it is fascinating to see all the space above – and imagine those that have lived and worked there," said Trust administrator Rachel Sinton.
The Trust has already successfully raised £150,000 towards its £320,000 target and has launched a Community Bond Scheme in an effort to raise the rest.
The open day is on Sunday, September 22 from 11am to 2pm.